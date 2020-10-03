Malavika Mohanan Exudes Soothing Vibes In Her Draped Gown And Sets Major Vacation Fashion Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

South Indian actress Malavika Mohanan enjoys a huge number of fan following on Instagram and all thanks to her stunning fashion game. The actress keeps her fans updated with the details of her life by sharing her gorgeous pictures. Currently, Malavika is having super fun and relaxed vacation in Goa and she is all out there making everyone jealous with her vacation-perfect looks. The one outfit, which recently caught all our attention, was her pretty mint-green draped gown. Not just the colour of her outfit was eye-soothing but her attire also set major vacation fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Malavika Mohanan sported a strapless mint-green lilac chiffon draped gown, which came from the label Zwaan. Her pretty floor-touching gown was accentuated by sharp pleats and purple-hued panel that fell on the floor beautifully. The matching braided band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Petta actress completed her look with a pair of sandals and accessorised her look with a gold-toned chain neckpiece.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Malavika slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look. The Beyond The Clouds actress tied her side-parted highlighted tresses into a side braided tail and adorned it with a lovely white flower that elevated her look.

We absolutely loved this pretty dress of Malavika Mohanan and also her hairstyle as it went perfectly well with her look. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram