Malavika Mohanan And Sanjana Sanghi Will Make You Want To Up Your Monsoon Closet With Their Dresses

Malavika Mohanan and Sanjana Sanghi took to their Instagram feed to share their pictures in stunning dresses. While one gave us a travel vacay goal, the other inspired us to up our formal wardrobe. However, we loved that their dresses were monsoon-perfect, summery, and breezy. They wore just the kind of dresses we would want to slip into. So, let's decode their monsoon-perfect dresses.

Courtesy: Malavika Mohanan's Instagram

Malavika Mohanan's Red Dress

With lush greenery in the backdrop, Malavika Mohanan not only makes us want to travel but also inspired us to invest in her dress, which we thought was so pretty. Designed by Saaksha & Kinni, her dress was long and flowy with kaftan-style sleeves. It was an intricately printed dress that was accentuated by patterns in light black and yellow. Her dress was also belted by a sling belt, which added a whiff of structure to her attire. Malavika kept her jewellery light and chic and we thought that was a great styling. The makeup was enhanced by vibrant pink lip shade and the long side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Bornalii Caldeira's Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi's Green Dress

For the press interviews of Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi looked radiant in her green dress that was by Raw Mango. It was a V-shaped dress that was half-sleeved and Sanjana paired it with a brown rope-style belt. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, her dress was structured with a flared skirt. It was enhanced by white-toned patterns and a metallic sheen. The dress also featured sharp pleats and she teamed her attire with silver-hued pumps that went well with her dress. Sanjana upped her look with brown sassy stackables from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and the elaborate silver choker was from Tribe Amrapali. We thought choker spruced up her look and that was great styling. The makeup was highlighted by dewy pink cheekbones, light pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look.

So, whose dress you liked more? Let us know that.