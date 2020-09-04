Malavika Mohanan Gives Newly-Wed Bridal Vibes In Her Pretty Red Saree, On-Point Jewellery And Alta Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

South actress Malavika Mohanan has been treating her fans with a lot of her different beautiful looks, especially during these boring quarantine days. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that it's full of intense and mesmerising photoshoots. But lately what she posted absolutely left us stunned. Recently, Malavika shared a series of gorgeous pictures from the photoshoot and gave us goosebumps. Dressed in a lovely red saree, the actress looked like a newly-wed bride and gave major fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Malavika Mohanan was dressed in a bright red saree, which came from the noted label Raw Mango. Her red saree was accentuated by intricate golden striped patterns that also had green-hued dotted accents. Styled by A.B.S.K, she draped the sheer pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved matching blouse with subtle embroidered patterns on it. The Petta actress completed her look with a pair of black-hued flats. She accessorised her look with gold-toned drop earrings, a delicate plunging necklace, rings, and pretty anklet from Amrapali. The diva applied red alta on her feet that upped her bridal look.

On the makeup front, minimal base marked by filled thick brows, a tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, curled lashes, dark eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Beyond The Clouds actress pulled back her mid-parted messy tresses into a loose long braided tail and adorned it with hair jewellery and traditional mogra flowers.

We absolutely loved this look of Malavika Mohanan and this is how a newly-wed bride can dress up to ace the modern and minimal yet traditional bridal look. What do you think about this look of the actress? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Malavika Mohanan