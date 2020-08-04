Happy Birthday Malavika Mohanan: The Pretty Pink Outfits Of Beyond The Clouds Actress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malavika Mohanan's fashion sensibility is strong and so unique. She looks absolutely gorgeous in sarees and she slays it so comfortably in dresses and gowns. Be it any outfit, Malavika exudes boss lady vibes. Her fashion is very inspiring and distinctive. Born on 4 August 1993, Malavika Mohanan has walked the ramp a number of times as well and she is always a treat to watch. Also, we have noticed that she wears pink outfits pretty often. So, on her birthday, we have decoded her five pretty pink outfits for you.

Malavika Mohanan's Pink Saree

A saree connoisseur, Malavika Mohanan's saree collection is absolutely wow-worthy. With her saree looks, she makes us want to drape sarees. On the occasion of Durga Ashtmi, the actress draped a gorgeous pink saree, which featured metallic touch and was pleated impeccably. Her saree was enhanced by golden-toned motifs and she paired it with a striped zari blouse that was golden-hued and colour-blocked her pink saree. She upped her look with gold-toned bangles and silver earrings. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Malavika Mohanan's Pink Pantsuit

What's a better outfit than a pink pantsuit? And Malavika Mohanan proved it so with her pink ensemble. Her caption was 'Suits>Gowns' and we know the diva certainly preferred suits over gown at one of the occasions. Styled by Triporna Majumder, her pantsuit was designed by Biljana Tipsarevic and it consisted of a structured short jacket with a plunging neckline and matching tapered pants. Her jacket was enhanced by golden buttons and she paired it with complementing sandals. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her boss lady look.

Malavika Mohanan's Pink Midi

Malavika Mohanan had all our attention in her lovely pink dress, which we so wish we had in our wardrobe. Designed by Gauri & Nainika, her dress was one-shouldered with a full sleeve on one side. Splashed in a pink hue, her dress was accentuated by red polka dots and cinched at the waist because of a statement red belt. It was an attractive number, which the actress teamed with a pair of white sandals. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade and pink eye shadow accompanied by subtle kohl. The dainty hair accessory on her ponytail definitely notched up her look.

Malavika Mohanan's Pink Gown

The diva very aptly captioned, "Pink is always in season 💁🏻♀️💕". Well, her gown was pink and she wore it for the Amazon Filmfare Awards. It was a stunning and simple number, which was designed by Gaby Charbachy. It was a plunging neckline off-shouldered gown that was cinched at the waist with a sleek pink belt. Her gown was flared with pleats and also featured a deep side slit, which added to the bold quotient. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she paired her pink gown with silver sandals. She also spruced up her look with a dainty neckpiece. The makeup was marked by purple eye shadow and muted pink lip shade. The middle-parted waves-like tresses wrapped up her look.

Malavika Mohanan's Pink Dress

Malavika Mohanan also flaunted a pink dress, which was designed by Rebecca Dewan. It was a short halter dress that was sleeveless and enhanced by floral accents. Her dress was ruffled with a flared silhouette and accentuated by yellow and white floral patterns. It was a gorgeous number, which we felt was ideal for parties and other such casual occasions. She teamed her attire with black-hued sandals. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the voluminous tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which pink attire of Malavika Mohanan's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy birthday, Malavika Mohanan!

Courtesy: Malavika Mohanan's Instagram