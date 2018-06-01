PeeCee Yet Again Made Us Believe That Less Is More In Style

Ladies, there is one such lady out there by the name of Priyanka Chopra, who is constantly making to the best-dressed list. Be it on the red carpet or the busy street or the exotic beach, Priyanka is hot and happening on any given occasion. We loved her Ralph Lauren Met Gala gown this year and we also drooled all over seeing her in Vivienne Westwood dress at Meghan Markle's wedding.

This woman is giving us #ootds day after day. What we recently saw not only has blown away our minds but made us want to buy an outfit similar to hers. Yes, Piggy Chops wore something that we all ladies can don for a date or for work.

Sounds nice, isn't it? Well, she was conservatively dressed but she still managed to look sexy. This perfect blend of hot and modest, certainly doubled our excitement. So, what was it that made us get so hooked on to her?

Well, she simply paired her humble cropped white shirt with high-waist pants. That's all! The 'Baywatch' star's collared white shirt was half-sleeved and little unbuttoned. Wow, sexy! And her pants contrasted her shirt with earthy tones. Our eyes were glued to her pants because they not only fitted her perfectly but the grey and black colour combination was kind of dramatic.

The diva completed her look with white pumps, classic black shades, bold red lip colour, and of course, a sleek chain. Kudos to her stylist for making her rock and look sassy all at the same time.

So, ladies, we hope that this lady Priyanka Chopra has just given you some trendy style lessons and taught you yet again that less is more. Don't you all just want to sport that look now?