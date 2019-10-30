Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Six Times The Budding Fashionista Flaunted Her Fashionable Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If there is one young actress in the Bollywood industry, who has earned fame in a short span of time, that is Ananya Panday. Born on 30th October 1998, Ananya made her debut in Punit Malhotra's teen drama film, Student Of The Year 2 and since then she has been the talk of the town. The actress performed well in the movie but we are also impressed with her stunning fashion sense. Be it ethnics or western, the budding fashionista slays it always.

On her birthday, let us take a look at her latest fashion statements and stylish outfits.

Ananya Panday In A Dramatic Nude-Hued Mini Dress For the Vogue India Women Of The Year Awards 2019, Ananya Panday opted for a strappy sweetheart plunging neckline nude-toned midi dress by Galia Lahav label. Styled by Ami Patel, her bodycon dress was accentuated by intricate black & white prints. Her dress also featured a long trail, which was made from the net fabric andadded a dramatic touch to her attire. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress completed her look with a pair of transparent strappy matching stilettos. Ananya pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat high ponytail. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, black eyeliner, and glossy red lip shade spruced up her look. Ananya Panday In A Tulle Decor Off-White Crop Top-Skirt Ananya Panday donned a beautiful glittering off-white crop top and skirt by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her tulle decor mirror skirt was accentuated by embroidered golden and jewel stones while her matching bralette was exaggerated with statement and dramatic ruffled sleeves. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic earrings by Motisons Jewellers Jaipur. Ananya left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and upped her look with slight contouring marked by kohled eyes and nudish-pink lip shade. Ananya Panday In A Skin Colour Mini Dress At the Mumbai Film Festival, Ananya Panday made an appearance in a full-sleeved classic collar notch-lapel skin colour mini dress by Ulyana Sergeenko, which was accentuated by overlap detailing on the bodice and stripes on the sleeves. The black strap at her waist added structure to her atttire. She completed her look with a pair of matching heels. Ananya left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, light eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade went well with her look. Ananya Panday In Sequin Top And Pants Ananya Panday gave stylish casual goals in a cut-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline sequinned black crop top and plain black pants. Styled by Ami Patel, her pants were accentuated by two side pockets and a side knot made from the same fabric. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoops and matching rings. The actress painted her nails maroon. Ananya left her side-parted highlighted sleek tresses loose. Soft contouring marked by filled brows, and light lip shade rounded out her look. Ananya Panday In Denim-On-Denim Look Ananya Panday stylishly sported denim-on-denim look and gave major goals. Her attire consisted of a black bralette, which she paired with a rolled-up sleeve ripped denim jacket. She styled her denim jacket in an off-shoulder way and left all the buttons open. The actress made use of a black statement belt to add structure and style statement to her attire. Her denim jacket also featured slight tassels at the hem. She teamed it with denim shorts. Ananya accessorised her look with multiple gold-toned light-weighted chains. She painted her nails pink. Ananya Panday left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and elevated her look with minimal makeup. Ananya Panday In A Georgette Ruffle Dress Ananya Panday looked extremely pretty in a slight billowing sleeved V-shaped neckline red mini georgette dress by Michael Kors , which was accentuated by black dotted prints and a ruffle wrap detailing at the hem. She completed her look with a pair of red heels. The actress left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose. She slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Ananya Panday looked pretty in all the outfits. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Ananya Panday!

All Pic Credits: Ananya Panday