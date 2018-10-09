Parineeti Chopra Shows Us How To Mix Contrasting Patterns With Her Traditional Ensemble

This time, Parineeti Chopra showed us her traditional side as she graced the sets of a hit reality show, 'Indian Idol' to promote her upcoming movie, 'Namaste England'. The actress looked stunning in a creamy ivory-hued sharara set. It was a light wear and made for a perfect ensemble especially if you are planning to attend bestie's wedding.

The actress donned a quarter-sleeved kurta, which was dipped in an ivory hue and accentuated by golden mukaish sequins. It was a round-necked kurta, which took a flared turn. She complemented her kurta with an asymmetrical skirt that was also sequinned and updated with metallic muted golden-hued border.

It was a dreamy ensemble and one of the best-dressed moments of Parineeti. We also loved her dupatta, which contrasted with kurta in terms of prints. Nonetheless, the dupatta went well with her outfit. It was also dipped in a white shade but was adorned with pink-hued floral patterns. Parineeti draped it on one side of her shoulder.

She also spruced up her look with ethnic jhumkis that were elaborate and celebrated the country's jewellery-making sensibilities. As for her makeup, she wore a heavy kohl and a glossy pink lip shade. The black-hued bindi added to her traditional look. She allowed her burgundy tresses to cascade gently on her shoulders.

We absolutely loved Parineeti's look of the day. How about you? Let us know in the comment section.