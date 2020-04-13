Parineeti Chopra’s Traditional Outfits Are Perfect For The Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Parineeti Chopra also impressed us with her magazine photoshoot. The actress was dressed to impress in traditional outfits for the Khush Wedding magazine's latest issue. Her ethnic ensembles had a contemporary touch and the jewellery game was strong too. So, we have decoded different looks of Parineeti Chopra's from the magazine's photoshoot.

Parineeti Chopra's Anarkali

So, for the cover shoot, Parineeti Chopra wore an anarkali that was silver-hued and embellished with intricately-cut mirror-work. It was an exquisite anarkali with a plunging neckline and the actress teamed it with a dupatta that partly covered her highlighted tresses. Her dupatta was sheer with meticulously-done embellished border. She accessorised her look with exquisite kadas and half nath. The makeup was minimally done with subtle kohl and light pink lip shade. A tiny bindi also upped her look.

Parineeti Chopra's Kurta And Skirt

Parineeti Chopra also exuded modern regal vibes in her kurta and skirt combination. Posed like a diva, the actress teamed her collared long kurta with a flared skirt. Her kurta was accentuated by meticulous mirror-work and it was cinched at the waist. The skirt seemed to be crafted out of tulle fabric. It was a light skirt with subtle patterns and Parineeti Chopra looked like a dream in her ensemble. She notched up her look with an emerald and gold neckpiece. She also wore gold and silver kadas to accentuate her traditional avatar. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept copper tresses completed her avatar.

Parineeti Chopra's Dupatta

Parineeti Chopra draped a dupatta for one of the photoshoots and looked elegant. She teamed her dupatta with an ivory lehenga. Her dupatta was creamish white-hued and it was accentuated by soft mukaish and mirror-work on the border. She spruced up her avatar with a statement neckpiece with pearl accents. The actress also wore a complementing maang-tikka. Her makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The highlighted copper tresses wrapped up her avatar.

Parineeti Chopra's Lehenga

The actress wore a lehenga and what's a traditional fashion shoot without a lehenga! Her lehenga was gorgeous with an elaborate mirror-work blouse and peach-hued skirt with floral patterns. The waistband of her lehenga was also accentuated by mirror-work. She also teamed her attire with a white dupatta that featured checkered pattern and floral accents. This time, The Girl On The Train actress spruced up her avatar with a delicate nath and haathphool. The makeup was marked by muted pink lip shade and soft smoky kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, according to us, Parineeti Chopra's outfits for the photoshoot seemed perfect for a pre-wedding photoshoot. Don't you think so too? Let us know in the comment section.