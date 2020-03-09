Parineeti Chopra's Formal Suit Is What We All Need For Office Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Parineeti Chopra looked stunning in her formal suit, which she wore for the promotions of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actress looked classy in her attire and gave us office wear goals. So, let's talk about Parineeti Chopra's latest look, which absolutely had all our attention.

So, Parineeti wore a classy suit that exuded formal vibes. It was a smart attire, which consisted of a white top and jacket and pants. She paired her white top with textured grey-hued jacket and flared pants. Well, with this ensemble of hers, she played with colour-block and Parineeti Chopra looked fabulous in it. The actress paired her formal attire with sports shoes and this we thought was an interesting addition.

She looked fabulous and accessorised her look with dark shades, which were square-shaped and dark-hued. The statement shades upped her look and the makeup was light. Her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Parineeti Chopra looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.