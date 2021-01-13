The Girl On The Train Teaser: Parineeti Chopra’s Winter Outfits Look Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, The Girl On The Train got a Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie. The teaser of the Hindi remake dropped today and we got a glimpse of the brilliant acting chops of Parineeti Chopra, who looked totally convincing. The teaser looks gripping and we can't wait to watch the film, when it releases.

The movie is about a divorcee, who gets involved in a murder mystery and for those of you, who haven't read the book, the teaser is every inch a mystery. The teaser also showed Parineeti Chopra in bruised looks and the many winter outfits. Speaking about her style in this film, it is simple and she is mostly seen dressed in grey and black clothes, probably because the costumes helped in keeping the mood dark and grim.

The beginning of the teaser had her wearing a grey knitted sweater with black tights and cross-bodied style bag. The makeup was highlighted by muted tones and long tresses. She also flaunted a hoodie look and tracksuits, which we so loved. So, how did you find Parineeti Chopra's look from the teaser? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Stills From The Girl On The Train/YouTube and Parineeti Chopra's Instagram