Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: 5 Winter-Perfect Outfits From The Diva’s Vacation Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 22 October 1988, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has impressed us not only with her brilliant acting prowess in the films but also with her melodious voice. Apart from earning many awards, she has also won the hearts of the audience with her charming personality and pretty looks. From ethnic to western, simple to designer, formal to casual, so far, the actress has treated us with her fashionable appearances in almost all kinds of outfits.

But today on Parineeti Chopra's birthday, we took a peek into her vacation wardrobe and picked some winter-perfect outfits to inspire you all in case you are planning a trip during this season.

Parineeti Chopra In Top, Trousers And Trenchcoat Parineeti Chopra sported a crew-neck plain black top and tucked it with a pair of high-waist green-hued trousers. She topped off her outfit with a full-sleeved notch-lapel cream-hued trenchcoat and completed her look with a pair of white shoes. The matching round-shaped sling bag upped her look. The Ishaqzaade actress let loose her tresses and gave new normal fashion goals in a black-hued mask. With minimal makeup, she rounded out her look. Parineeti Chopra In A Black Sweater Dress Parineeti Chopra was decked up in a full-sleeved black-hued sweater dress, which came from the label Balenciaga and had the brand's name printed in white hue. She teamed her dress with a pair of black socks, boots and gloves while the matching sling bag, added fashion quotient to her look. The Jabariya Jodi actress let loose her straight tresses and wore a cute black cap. Filled brows and pink lip shade, spruced up her look while the stylish black reflectors looked super cool. Parineeti Chopra In A Leather Jacket And Pants Parineeti Chopra was dressed to impress in a full-sleeved zipper-detailed black leather jacket that featured a shimmering belt at the waist. She teamed her jacket with slim fit tight leather pants and notched up her look with a black beanie and blue-hued reflectors. The Shuddh Desi Romance actress let loose her highlighted tresses and elevated her look with pink lip shade. Parineeti Chopra In White Separates And Trenchcoat Parineeti Chopra sported white separates, which consisted of crew-neck top and loose pants. The golden buckle-detailed black belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She topped off her white outfit with a full-sleeved open-front long winter trenchcoat that was accentuated by intricate black and white patterns. The Kesari actress completed her look with a cool beanie, brown-hued sling bag and black gloves. She let loose her tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Parineeti Chopra In A White Sweatshirt And Black Pants Parineeti Chopra was decked up in a full-sleeved over-sized white sweatshirt, that featured the brand name Burberry. She teamed her sweatshirt with black bottoms and completed her look with a pair of black boots. The Golmaal Again actress carried a printed backpack while the black beanie, upped her cool quotient. She let loose her tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Parineeti Chopra? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Parineeti Chopra!

Pic Credits: Parineeti Chopra