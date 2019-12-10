Kriti Sanon Has Fashion Lessons For Those Who Want To Ace The Traditional Marathi Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon recently took to her Instagram to share a look from Panipat. The actress looked gorgeous and flaunted quintessential Marathi bride look. We loved her attire and the jewellery game. With her attire and look, Kriti gave us cues on how to ace the traditional Marathi look. So, let's decode her attire and look.

Kriti, who recently attended the Star Screen Awards in a bodycon gown, won us with her sari avatar. Posed against the majestic backdrop of palace with white facade and intricate architecture, Kriti Sanon looked absolutely regal. She wore a green and red ethnic sari, which brought alive the Marathi sensibilities. Her attire was accentuated by rich motifs in golden hue. It was a meticulosuly done traditional attire, which was elaborated by floral patterns.

However, apart from her sari look, Kriti's jewellery game was also strong. She wore gold jewellery and upped her look with typical Marathi jewellery. She wore the intricate floral Maharashtrian nath and the green bangles also added symbolism to her look. Kriti Sanon also accessorised her look with chaandbaalis, thushi (choker), mohan mala (long beaded necklace), and a complementing ring. She also spruced up her look with a traditional ambada (hair jewellery). The makeup was natural and highlighted by subtle pink lip shade and kohl. However, it was her chandrakor bindi that gave Marathi touch to her look.

So, how did you find Kriti Sanon's Marathi attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photo Credits: Kriti Sanon's Instagram