Panipat Actress, Kriti Sanon's Sari And Sports Shoes Look Is What We Want To Nail
Panipat actress, Kriti Sanon recently attended an event with co-star, Arjun Kapoor. The actress gave us a classy and cool fashion goal. She inspired us to stay comfortable by pairing her concept sari with sports shoes. Her look was minimally done. So, let's decode her attire and look of the day.
So, Kriti Sanon wore a greyish-hued sari that was comfy, relaxed, and very indie. Her attire consisted of a shirt-like blouse and a pleated fall with an impeccable drape. Her sari attire was contrasted by sleek white stripes, which accentuated her attire. It was a concept sari and seemed perfect for casual events. Well, Kriti's sari was about modern twist and she gave her look a more contemporary touch by pairing her sari with sports shoes. Her white-hued sports shoes colour-blocked her sari but we loved this fuss-free combination.
As for her jewellery game, it was pretty light with chic rings and simple metallic hoops. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. Kriti Sanon looked impressive. So, what do you think about her sari and look? Let us know that in the comment section.