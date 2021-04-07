Just In
Love It! Sanya Malhotra’s Latest Party-Perfect Outfit Is About A Bright Pop Of Colours
Sanya Malhotra, who impressed us with her performance in Pagglait, just gave us a fashion goal with this latest outfit of hers. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her ensemble was about bright pop of colours. So, if you are planning on partying with your friends, this is outfit you would want to buy. We have decoded this ensemble for you for some colourful fashion inspiration.
Sanya wore a pair of separates, which consisted of a short blazer and skirt. While, the structure of the outfit was crisp and formal, the vibrant splash of hues totally made it a fun casual wear. Her outfit was like an ode to nature with orange floral patterns, green leaves, and blue sky - all in abstract tone. She teamed her outfit with a white cropped top, which colour-blocked her colourful number. Her ensemble was designed by Neetu Rohra and came from e-store, Flirtatious. Sanya wore blue-hued pumps that went well with her outfit.
As for her jewellery, the Ludo actress kept it gold-toned. She wore modern gold hoops and delicate rings to notch up her style game. While her earrings came from Antarez Jewels, her rings were from Misho. The makeup was highlighted by orangish-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with eyeliner. The curly tresses bun completed her look. Sanya Malhotra looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that.
Photographer Courtesy: Shruti Tejwani Photography