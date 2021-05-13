Just In
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 13 May 2021
- 13 hrs ago Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Goddess Kali Jacket Has Gone Viral; Some Don’t Like It But We Love It; Details Inside!
- 14 hrs ago The Brit Awards 2021: Dua Lipa Makes A Retro Splash With Her Yellow Dress And Puffed Hairdo; Wins Big!
- 15 hrs ago Bulletproof Coffee Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It Some Simple Steps
Don't Miss
- Finance What Experts Make Of The Inflation And IIP Data
- Movies Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pens A Heartfelt Note On International Nurses Day; Lauds Medical Professionals
- News US-approved vaccines like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson effective against B1617 variant of COVID-19
- Automobiles Next-Gen Volkswagen Polo GTI Revealed: Sketches Of Mk7 VW Polo GTI Released
- Sports Xavi extends Al Sadd contract to end Barca speculation, denies clause
- Education Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Know The Significance Behind The Celebration Of This Festival
- Travel Places To Visit In Puducherry In May 2021
- Technology Poco M3 Pro 5G Launch Scheduled On May 19; Another Rebranded Redmi Smartphone?
Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: 4 Yellow Outfits Of The Diva For Summer Fashion Goals
Born on 13 May 1981, Bollywood actress and model Sunny Leone is a true inspiration for all of us. Most importantly, the diva is loved for her charming personality and fashion sense. The way she styles herself is absolutely amazing and stunning and no doubt, every woman in the town loves to copy her style. Her sartorial choices are really chic and spectacular and for every occasion, we mostly look up to her wardrobe for sartorial goals. And now when the summers are here, we ought to take some fashion notes from her. Today, on Sunny Leone's birthday, we have come up with 4 yellow outfits from her Instagram feed that will help you beat the heat in style.
1. Sunny Leone In A Bodycon Midi Dress
Sunny Leone was dressed to slay in a sleeveless plunging-neckline plain light-yellow midi dress and looked extremely stunning in it. She teamed her bodycon dress with a pair of white heels and accessorised her look with yellow hoops. The MTV Splitsvilla host let loose her side-parted wet tresses loose and spruced up her look with stylish sunglasses and coral-red lip shade.
2. Sunny Leone In A Neon Top And Dual-Toned Jeans
Sunny Leone sported a sleeveless round-collar neon knotted top and teamed it up with high-waist light blue denim jeans, which was accentuated by dark blue denim-fabric patches in striped form. Her outfit came from the label Mash by Malvika Shroff. Styled by Hitendra Kapopara, the Ragini MMS 2 actress completed her look with white sports shoes and upped her look with gold-toned hoops from Deep Kiran's label. The white cap and round-shaped aviators from Bellofox added cool quotient to her look. Sunny tied her tresses into two braided tails and looked super cute.
3.Sunny Leone In A Dye Maxi Dress
Sunny Leone was dolled up in a strapless halter-neck yellow maxi dress, which came from the label Dziine by Deepa Verma. Her easy-breezy dress was accentuated by blue and white dye prints and high-low hemline. The golden embellished band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with pretty heels and notched up her look with gold-toned delicate earrings from Bellofox. The fancy cartoon-shaped clutch from Oceana raised fashion quotient. Sunny tied her tresses into a high ponytail and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, and pink lip shade.
4. Sunny Leone In A Co-ord Set
Sunny Leone opted for yellow co-ord set and looked super stylish in it. The set consisted of a tied-sleeved plunging-neckline bralette top and high-waist mini skirt. She teamed her dress with a pair of multi-colour strapped heels and accessorised her look with blue and yellow-hued heart-shaped fancy earrings. Sunny let loose her side-parted curled locks and wrapped up her look with cool yellow reflectors and pink lip shade.
So, what do you think about these summer-perfect yellow outfits of Sunny Leone? Let us know that in the comment section.
Happy Birthday, Sunny Leone!
Pic Credits: Sunny Leone's Instagram