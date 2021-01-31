On Preity Zinta’s Birthday, Her Gorgeous Three Black Dresses Which Can Easily Make You Look Fabulous Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The very gorgeous, Preity Zinta celebrates her birthday today. Born on 31 January 1975, Preity Zinta is not only a prolific actress but a fashion enthusiast too. While the actress flaunts a diverse range of outfits at events, her love for black-hued dresses seems unconditional. On a number of occasions, the Veer-Zaara actress has sported black dresses and on her birthday, we have decoded her three black dresses for you and also mentioned that on which occasion, you should opt for the particular black dress.

Preity Zinta's Lace Black Dress

Preity Zinta looked radiant and awesome in her lace black dress, which she wore for a party. The actress was styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi and looked stunning in her short full-sleeved black dress that was accentuated by intricate floral details. We felt her dress was definitely ideal for parties and lunch dates, and Preity spruced up her look with a pair of gemstone danglers. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with smoky eye shadow. The side-parted wavy copper-ebony tresses completed her look.

Preity Zinta's Textured Black Gown

For the HT India's Most Stylish, Preity Zinta selected a long black gown that was accentuated by gold-toned textural details and sheer accents. Her gown was sleeveless with plunging neckline and featured a mermaid-cut hemline that was ruffled. She paired her dress with black sandals, which went well with her look. She upped her look with a pair of diamond danglers. Her makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The side-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. According to us, this gown of hers was certainly made for glamorous events and cocktail nights.

Preity Zinta's Shimmering Black Dress

For the Vogue India Woman of the Year awards, Preity Zinta exuded glam vibes with her shimmering short black dress that was designed by Caroline Bibawi. Her dress featured a wrapped bodice and gathered silhouette. The dress was also notched up by a metallic touch and Preity looked fabulous in her bodycon dress. She teamed her dress with shimmering peep-hole and bow-shaped sandals from René Caovilla. She carried a clutch with her that was highlighted by shimmering white-toned accents. The intricately-crafted diamond earcuff upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl with an eye shadow effect, light-pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted sleek tresses wrapped up her avatar. This dress was definitely a party dress but the high-quotient parties.

So, which black dress of Preity Zinta's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Preity Zinta!

Courtesy: Instagram