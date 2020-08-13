On Sridevi’s Birth Anniversary, Her 5 Absolutely Beautiful Ethnic Looks That Stole Our Heart Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Legendary actress Late Sridevi is widely regarded as one of the most influential actresses in Indian cinema, even today. Apart from giving numerous super hit films, the diva has highly inspired us on the fashion front too. Her fashion game was absolutely stunning. Whenever she stepped out flaunting her ethnic outfits, she never failed to make heads turn. So, today, on Sridevi's birth anniversary, take a look at some of her stunning ethnic fashion moments.

Sridevi In A Green Lehenga Sridevi donned an extremely beautiful green lehenga, which was accentuated by heavily embellished golden patterns and a broad border. She teamed her lehenga with a matching choli and draped a lovely green dupatta around her bodice. Her dupatta featured a golden border and small square-shaped patterns. The Mom actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, a pair of earrings, and a heavy necklace. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low neat bun and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade. Sridevi In A Golden Kalidaar Ensemble For one of the festive occasions, Sridevi was decked up in a full-sleeved round-collar full-length golden ensemble by Faraz Manan. Her ensemble was accentuated by intricate embroidery and front slits. She teamed it with matching bottoms and completed her look with beige-hued heels. The Chandni actress upped her look with a pair of drop earrings and a ring. She tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low neat bun and looked elegant. Sridevi In A Blue Ensemble With Jacket Sridevi wore a blue-hued full length ensemble that came from Rohit Bal's collections. Though her ensemble was simple but when she layered it with a midnight-blue long velvet jacket, she looked graceful. Her open-front ethnic jacket was accentuated by embroidered red-hued floral patterns and golden leaves. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the Mr. India actress completed her look with a pair of heels and notched up her look with minimal jewellery. She let loose her mid-parted long sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip tint. Sridevi In A Pink Flared Ensemble And Jacket Sridevi looked gorgeous as ever in a beautiful pink flared ensemble by Faraz Manan. The structured skirt of her ensemble featured white striped patterns. The English Vinglish actress layered her outfit with a full-sleeved ethnic jacket, which was accentuated by intricate golden embroidery and curve-cut border. She let loose her mid-parted tresses loose and rounded out her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip tint. Sridevi In A Black And Golden Lehenga For one of the events in Moscow, Sridevi donned a golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra, which was accentuated by different intricate patterns and embellished border. She teamed her lehenga with a plain black choli that featured golden sleeves. The Judaai actress completed her look with a black dupatta that had beautiful golden printed border. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curls and enhanced her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft pink blush, and pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved all these ethnic outfits of Sridevi. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sridevi