Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: 6 Times The Diva Exuded Sass In Her Black Fashionable Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 21 September 1980, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been on the top of our favourite list. She has not just been ruling the Bollywood industry but also has been raising fashion bar with her hand-picked classy outfits. Talking about her fashion, well, she is the only diva in the town, who can even rock a simple tee and denims with utmost style and make it look extraordinary. In fact, be it ethnic or western, casual or fashionable, the actress has time and again proved that she can nail any outfit flawlessly. We guess it's the way she carries her attire that makes her stand out.

Taking a look back at her top fashion moments from the past few years, we noticed, there have been multiple times that she has flaunted her love for black with her classy and sophisticated outfits. So, today, on Kareena Kapoor's birthday, let us take a look at some of her black outfits, in which she exuded sass and left us stunned.

Kareena Kapoor In A One-Shoulder Black Attire For the HT Summit Awards 2019, Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed in a one-shoulder black ensemble, which came from the label Elie Saab. It was a one-piece sophisticated outfit that featured flared pants and a flowy layering. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the Angrezi Medium actress teamed her ensemble with a matching band-type knotted choker and completed her look with a pair of heels. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings by Renu Oberoi, rings by Zoya jewels, and bracelets from Kasmia. Kareena Kapoor pulled back her sleek tresses into an elegant bun and spruced up her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Kareena Kapoor In A Striped Top And Skirt For Malaika Arora's 2019 birthday bash, Kareena Kapoor donned a full-sleeved top, which was accentuated by black and white striped patterns. She teamed her top with a high-waist black leather mini skirt and looked a class apart. The Good Newwz actress colour-blocked her attire with pointed pink-hued pumps and upped her look with silver-toned jewellery. She also carried a silver-hued purse. Kareena let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and nude pink lip shade. Kareena Kapoor In A White Top And Black Pants Kareena Kapoor sported a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging-neckline shiny white top and teamed it with a high-waist black flared pant. Though her outfit by Judy Zhang looked simple but the way she carried it, she looked sophisticated. The Veere Di Wedding actress completed her look with a pair of black sandals and notched up her look with multiple necklaces. She left her side-parted straight tresses loose and elevated her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade. Kareena Kapoor In A High-Low Black Dress For the pre-finale of Dance India Dance Season 7, Kareena Kapoor was decked up in a sleeveless V-shaped neckline black dress, which came from the label Silvia Tcherassi. Her dress featured sharp pleats and high-low hemline. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she teamed her ensemble with a pair of black sandals and accessorised her look with multiple silver-toned necklaces from Amrapali. The Lal Singh Chaddha let loose her sleek wet tresses and enhanced her look with filled pointed brows, smokey eyes, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade. Kareena Kapoor In A Black Strapless Gown At the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, Kareena Kapoor walked the ramp for designer duo Gauri & Nainika in a strapless black gown. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her flared voluminous gown featured net layer and a small train that added stylish quotient to her look. The Jab We Met actress went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with black nail paint. She let loose her side-parted wet tresses and rounded out her look with filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, soft blush, and dark maroon lip shade. Kareena Kapoor In Black Pantsuit Kareena Kapoor exuded bossy lady vibes in her black pantsuit, which came from the label Semi Colonss 19 by Nikhil Thampi. Her pantsuit consisted of a one-sleeved halter-neck plunging-neckline black blazer and matching flared pants. The Ki & Ka actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and nude pink lip shade. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a low braided tail.

We absolutely loved all these black outfits of Kareena Kapoor. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan