On Akshay Kumar's Birthday, His Outfits In PadMan, Gold, And Mission Mangal

Born on 9th September 1967, Akshay Kumar is in the third decade of his film career and is highly lauded for his acting prowess. As an actor, he has worn many hats and has proved himself to be one of the most versatile actors. However, of late, we have noticed that Akshay Kumar has been doing social cause movies, such as Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and recently Mission Mangal. He lived the diverse characters in all these movies but apart from his acting genius, there has been a variation in costumes in his movies. These costumes too have given shape to his characters in the movies. His outfits further adds gravity to his on-screen common-man characters with extraordinary talents. On Akshay Kumar's birthday, we are going to decode his looks from his three recent superhit movies, which are PadMan, Gold, and Mission Mangal. So, let's talk about his movie looks.

Akshay Kumar In PadMan

Akshay Kumar's PadMan is one of his recent critically-acclaimed movies, where he plays the role of Arunachalam Muruganantham - a social entrepreneur from Coimbatore. The movie is based on a man, who creates a sanitary pad machine in order to supply low-cost sanitary pads to women of rural India. Akshay donned simple clothes and wore a lot of white hue in the movie, perhaps because white was a symbolic hue or that Arunachalam Muruganantham's wardrobe had a lot of white . So, his outfits in the movie included simple cotton shirts and matching trousers. Even when he (the character) represents the country on an international platform, he is seen in a white shirt but this time colour-blocked by brown trousers. The interesting point is that how much thought must have gone in selecting the hue, which best brings alive the character.

Akshay Kumar In Gold

Gold not only received critical acclaim but also commercial success, which is pretty rare. This movie was also inspired by a real-life event and character. In the movie, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Tapan Das - the man, who plays a significant role in making India won its first Olympic gold medal as a free nation. Unlike PadMan, his wardrobe in Gold was more eclectic. His outfits ranged from simple all-white kurta and dhoti to formal wears to black jackets. However, the outfit that caught our attention the most was the one in the poster look. The textured and patterned brown formal jacket was a real classy number and beckoned us to think beyond traditional blacks and naby blues. His checkered blazer was a statement piece and not only gave depth to his character but also blended with the tone of the movie.

Akshay Kumar In Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer movie, Mission Mangal was a hit too and wooed the audience. He plays the role of an ISRO scientist in the movie, who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission. Not many movies in India have been made on scientists and so, this movie of Akshay Kumar's was a refreshing one. As a scientist, his wardrobe is formal and no, he is not dressed as a quirky scientist. With spectacles, formal shirts, and ironed trousers, Akshay Kumar looks convincing as a scientist. His wardrobe in the movie is very sophisticated and impeccable.

Happy Birthday, Akshay Kumar!