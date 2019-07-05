Akshay Kumar's Airport Fashion Inspires Us To Get Our Inner Cool Out

ENGLISH

    Akshay Kumar Airport Looks

    Akshay Kumar's airport fashion certainly has all our attention. The actor has redefined coolness with his airport outfits. He is a fashion inspiration to all those men, who want to take a break from the usual boring outfits. Akshay's latest airport outing was absolutely about quirky ensemble and we liked it.

    Akshay Kumar Fashion

    So, he was spotted with his family at the airport today. The actor sported a tracksuit but hey, that was not the usual running suit. His tracksuit was eye-catching with interesting patterns and we loved the blue shade. Another unusual aspect about his tracksuit was the mismatched pyjama length. Now, that was a refreshing addition and something we could try too. Apart from that, we also loved Akshay's red sports shoes and those shades.

    Akshay Kumar Style

    However, his current airport look reminded us of one of his previous airport avatars, which was also about cool avatar. So, here is a throwback fashion inspiration for you. So, about last year, Akshay teamed his white 'Absolute Nirvana' tee with grey pyjamas and tied a green sweater around his waist. He paired his ensemble with black loafers, and it was one of the coolest airport moments ever. Well, we hope Akshay Kumar inspired you to up your airport fashion game?

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 10:06 [IST]
