On 20 Years Of Kya Kehna, 4 Maternity Outfits Of Preity Zinta From The Film That Made Pregnancy Fashionable

Directed by Kundan Shah, Indian romantic-drama film titled Kya Kehna is one of those films of year 2000 that people love to watch again and again even today. The film dealt with the issue of pre-marital pregnancy and views of society on it, starring Preity Zinta as the teenage mother. It also featured Saif Ali Khan, Chandrachur Singh, Farida Jalal, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. With Preity's amazing acting skills, the film definitely succeeded in throwing light on this issue, which is generally considered a taboo in the society even today but apart from it, it was also actress' looks and sartorial picks that set maternity goals. From maxis to jumpsuit, Preity flaunted her baby bump in many stylish outfits and showed how pregnancy can be made fashionable.

So, as the film clocks its 20 years today, we have come up with 4 maternity outfits of the actress from the film that is sure to inspire all would-be moms.

Preity Zinta In A Blue Maxi And Black Jacket Preity Zinta sported a plain blue maxi dress that featured a thin black border. She layered her maxi dress with a full-sleeved open-front black jacket, which was accentuated by white buttons. The actress completed her look with contrasting yellow and white sports shoes and accessorised her look with silver-toned studs. She pulled all her tresses to one side and let them loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Preity Zinta In A Denim Jumpsuit Preity Zinta gave western maternity fashion goals in a full-length black denim jumpsuit. She teamed her jumpsuit with a half-sleeved pink tee that was accentuated by white striped patterns. The diva completed her look with black flat sandals that had brown straps. Preity chopped off her hair to shoulder-length and sported heavy curls. She wore a white hairband on the top of her head that upped her hairstyle. Filled brows, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Preity Zinta In A White Maxi And Red Sweater In one of the scenes, Preity Zinta was seen dressed in an easy breezy flared white maxi dress that featured knotted-detailing on the neckline. She layered her maxi dress with a full-sleeved open-front dark-red knitted sweater. The actress notched up her look with minimal jewellery and pulled back her tresses into a loose low ponytail. Filled brows, black kohl, and red lip shade elevated her look. Preity Zinta In A Printed Ethnic Suit Preity Zinta looked pretty, elegant, and beautiful as ever in her simple ethnic suit. It consisted of a full-sleeved long white kurti, which was accentuated by intricate pink block patterns and pink border. She draped an equally-pretty printed pink dupatta in a classic style over her both shoulders. The actress let loose her mid-parted straight shoulder-length tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and pink lip shade.

Pic Credits: YouTube