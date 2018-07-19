OMG! Mouni Roy Looks Boiling Hot In These Two Sexy Dresses

Mouni Roy's career graph is only getting more happening with time. The sassy starlet, who wooed us in hit TV series, 'Naagin' has bagged third Bollywood film. Yes, she is all excited to play the role of Rajkummar Rao's wife, in the movie titled, 'Made In China'.

Apart from her films, the actress is also making it big as a fashionista. Her recent appearance at IIFA 2018 made her position concrete as a style icon to look forward to. With every attire of hers, she is winning us over again and again.

So lately, the diva, has taken an interest in wearing gowns and well, she is making us drool all over. The lady with smouldering looks, Mouni donned two gowns and seriously burnt our screens. She looked so hot in her dresses dipped in different hues.

So, her first attire was the classic black-hued and she looked extremely ravishing in it. Her sleeveless outfit was not quite deep-necked but had a sharp and sexy side slit and a crossed back. Her warm, shaggy shrug and black pencil heels with white studs were wonderful additions to the dress and her smoky eye makeup was seriously killer.

Her second dress, was a deep green number and it seemed that she had a lot of fun wearing it. It had a deep neck and was spaghetti-strapped. The bodice of her gorgeous dress was tight while the skirt was flared. Mouni, very smartly accessorised her look with metallic shiny bangles that looked awesome with her dress.

So, which dress of hers wowed you more? Let us know your views in the comments section.