Mouni Roy's Sexy Black Skirt Top Will Give You Party-Wear Goals

The very hot Mouni Roy ditched the traditional wears for this sexy dress and left us all breathless. She looked so ravishing that it was hard to take our eyes off her. The diva has been continously giving us #ootds and well, she has aced the fashion game.

It would be safe to declare her as a fashionista after this attire of hers, which will for sure give you Friday-night party goals. The actress wore an Arabellaa skirt top for the Race 3 screening that was absolutely drool-worthy. Her crop top was structured but also a tad bit ruffled on the front that gave the attire a dramatic touch.

Her black skirt was short, pleated and a lot sassy. We loved how her skirt hugged her body and made her look so stunning. Her full-sleeved sheer matching jacket came from the label Rhea Pillai Rastogi and this bang-on addition actually accentuated her seductive avatar to a great extent.

The leggy lass enhanced her look with laced up ankle boots by Truffle Collection. The 'Naagin' actress carried a small complementing sling bag with her, which looked so classy. Her ponytail was perfect with her attire. Had she kept her hair loose, it would have reduced her 'sexy quotient'.

Mouni's smoky black kohl eyes for sure gave us beauty goals of the day and her makeup artist sensibly kept her lips colour light with a nude shade.

Mouni Roy, you bowled us over again and we are much impressed. Don't you all think she was hot as hell? Let us know that in the comment section.