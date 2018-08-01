Subscribe to Boldsky
OMG! Katrina Kaif And Dia Mirza's Red Gowns Looked Pretty Similar At Vogue Beauty Awards 2018

Katrina Kaif Dia Mirza

Katrina Kaif and Dia Mirza both had the mercury soaring at Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. The divas sported red-hot dresses but their outfits looked pretty similar. Actually, their overall look was quite the same. We were playing a game of spot the difference, when we saw their attires.

So, Katrina graced the high-profile event in a scarlet Ong Oaj Pairam robe gown and it was clearly a head-turning outfit. It featured a full-sleeved shirt blouse that was collared and it looked so perfect on her. The skirt of her dress was accentuated by a risqué thigh-high slit. It was a sexy deep-necked dress and Katrina teamed it with an embellished silver pencil heels. She wore sleek hoop earrings and a statement ring to round off her look.

Katrina Kaif fashion

As for her makeup, Kat kept her hairdo side-parted and her makeup was mostly nude with smoky eyes. Also, Katrina won the Fitspiration of the Year award.

Dia Mirza, also looked ravishing, and full points to her for finally donning a bold look and acing it too. Her red gown was crafted by Nikhil Thampi and her dress was V-necked with a structured bodice. While, the bodice of her outfit was symmetrical, her skirt was floor-length and flared and also featured a deep side slit like Katrina's attire.

Dia Mirza style

However, unlike Katrina, she rounded off her look with a golden-hued pencil heels. She wore sleek danglers and combed back her hair. Dia's dewy makeup marked by smoky eyes completed her look.

So, wasn't their looks pretty similar?

Now, we are at a loss for words. Both looked equally graceful in their own special way but who did you find more stunning? Let us know.

Katrina Kaif style
Dia Mirza western looks
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 19:19 [IST]
