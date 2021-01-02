Just In
Nora Fatehi Kickstarts 2021 On A High Fashion Note As She Flaunts Stunning Body-Hugging Peach Gown
Nora Fatehi is no less than a style diva and she has proved it by giving us stunning fashion moments in 2020. Throughout the year, we have seen the actress showing off her love for gowns as she slayed it in many gorgeous numbers. Not just last year, but this year too, the diva is all set to make statements in her wow-worthy gowns. Even she kicked off 2021 on a high fashion note as in her latest Instagram post, she was seen flaunting a body-hugging peach gown. The diva looked absolutely ravishing in it. So, let us take a close look at her gown and decode it.
So, Nora Fatehi was dressed to impress in a full-sleeved light peach-hued sheer gown, which came from the ace designer Yousef Al Jasmi's label. Her body-hugging net-fabric gown was accentuated by intricate patterns while the short train, added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Street Dancer 3D actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned studs.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Dilbar star sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, matching eye shadow, mascara, soft blush, and red lip shade, spruced up her look. She left her side-parted highlighted long curly tresses loose and looked super stunning.
Nora captioned her post as, 'New year... New me...Period!'
Well, we really liked this gown of Nora Fatehi. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Nora Fatehi