Naach Meri Rani: Nora Fatehi Looks Effortlessly Cool In An All White Outfit Worth INR 1.16 Lakh Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

From the past few weeks, Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has been creating a lot of buzz with her fashionable looks, be it for her song or for her appearance on India's Best Dancer, where she was seen as a judge. Recently, her new song Naach Meri Rani was unveiled on the internet, which garnered 25 million views in a day. Her stylish looks in the song definitely gave us goosebumps but now it's her first promotional look that is making headlines. She was dressed to impress in an all-white attire that was priced at INR 1.16 Lakh. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for her appearance on India's Best Dancer to promote her song Naach Meri Rani, Nora Fatehi opted for white separates, which came from the label Hervé Léger. Her outfit consisted of a sheer long-sleeve turtle-neck crop top worth INR 36,090 and high-waist body-hugging midi skirt worth INR 80,281. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her knit pencil skirt was accentuated by subtle striped patterns and she completed her look with contrast pointed black heels from Christian Louboutin. The Bhuj actress upped her look with a pair of silver-toned studs and rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nora slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled eye lashes, rouge eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Street Dancer 3D actress left her side-parted straight tresses loose and looked gorgeous as ever.

We really liked this all white look of Nora Fatehi and she looked effortlessly cool in it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani