Nithya Menen Auctions Her Lakme Fashion Week Attire To Support Village People Amid Lockdown

With coronavirus outbreak on the rise, a lot of Indian celebrities have donated and done philanthropic work. While some have donated money to the PM Care Funds and other charity organisations, the others have served food to poor and migrant workers. South Indian cinema actress, Nithya Menen is the latest big name, who announced her initiative in order to help combat COVID-19. She recently took to her Instagram handle to announce the auction of her dress, which she wore as a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020.

She wrote the caption as, "I'm giving this dress I walked the ramp in as the showstopper for @bykaveri , up for auction ! Go bid for it at @indiawasted .. Highest bid will get this dress i wore.. and I also wrote a personal note and added it to the package ☺ ! Bidding starts at 4pm on Sunday, 17th May . DM your bidding amounts to @indiawasted ."

Well, we are impressed by the brilliant and thoughtful step taken by the Awe actress and she also stated that 100 % of the proceeds will be used in helping the village people so that they can sustain themselves during the pandemic. Her dress, which came from the label, Kaveri is an ethnic outfit, perfect for sangeet ceremony and other festive occasions. Splashed in the shades of yellowish-green and off-white, Nithya Menen looked gorgeous as she graced the ramp. Her attire consists of a three-fourth-sleeved flared kurti and ruffled flared skirt. The hand-painted floral accents accentuate her ensemble and it comes with a lightweight dupatta that complements her voluminous skirt.

It's a perfect wear for summers and by bidding you would not only be helping Nithya Menen but also people, who stay affected by the pandemic. Go ahead and bid!