Nick Jonas Opts For An All-black Look Again As He Leaves For USA With His Parents

Newly engaged, Nick Jonas was papped as he left for USA with his parents. The popular American singer broke the Internet after his roka ceremony and engagement bash party with his would-be Priyanka Chopra. For both the glorious occasions, he kept his look understated and classy, and we loved his fashion sensibility.

But for the airport, he obviously stuck to his sporty side, as he wore an athleisure outfit. Nick wore an all-black outfit again and we can't help but believe that black is indeed his favourite travelling colour. Nick wore a full-sleeved sweatshirt that was a bit baggy but seemed a lot comfy.

He teamed his black-hot sweatshirt with matching pyjamas, which were enhanced by white stripes with the brand's name embossed on it. Now, that was not only a classic combination but Nick made it clear that no other colour could steal the thunder of black. Following the trends these days, Nick paired his sporty track pants with white-coloured sports shoes. Nick, for sure, colour-blocked his black-hued attire.

Nick accessorised his look with a sports cap too, which went well with his ensemble and he carried a cross-bodied side bag, which we thought was a practical addition.

His airport style was not only simple but it was also something that we all would like to copy.