    Gudi Padwa 2020: Nehha Pendse Bayas’ First Gudi Padwa Look Post Marriage Is So Stunning And Minimal

    By
    |

    TV actress Nehha Pendse Bayas celebrated her first Gudi Padwa post marriage in absolute quarantine. The actress was dressed to perfection in her saree and kept her look a bit minimal too. We loved how she accessorised her look with traditional jewellery. So, let's decode her attire and look for some festive inspiration.

    So, Nehha wore a Raw Mango saree that was red and pink-hued. While her saree was red in colour and understated, the gorgeous pink floral patterns accentuated her drape. The border of her silk saree was plain pink too and she teamed her saree with a half-sleeved pink blouse that went well with her saree. We found her pink saree very classy and inspiring.

    As for the jewellery game, Nehha Pendse kept it a little light. Her jewellery game was on the contemporary side and she elevated her look with gold-toned red earrings, traditional nath, mangalsutra, and a dazzling ring. Her makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade and a tiny red bindi. Her eye makeup was light and it balanced her look. The middle-parted bun rounded out her Gudi Padwa avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 18:40 [IST]
