Neha Dhupia Dresses Up In A Bright Orange Skirt Set And Makes Working From Home More Joyful And Interesting
Neha Dhupia is among those rare actresses, who is highly admired for her fashion picks ever since she came into the industry. In the past many years, she has made numerous fashion statements with her stylish outfits. Well, her style game is unstoppable and it's quite clear from her Instagram feed. The actress frequently shares a number of stunning pictures and mesmerise us with her fashionable looks every now and then. Recently, she shared a new set of pictures, where she was seen looking happy and lively in a bright orange skirt set. She captioned the post as 'all dressed up and #workingfromhome in @madebycuin @jimmychoo styled by @gumanistylists 📸 @ikshitpatel'. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for work-from-home fashion goals.
So, in the latest pictures, Neha Dhupia was seen dolled up in an eye-catching bright orange skirt set, which came from the label Cuin. Her skirt was high-waist, below knee-length, and flowy. She teamed her skirt with a bishop-sleeved loose orange shirt that was accentuated by white dotted prints. Styled by Gurleen and Sukhmani, the Tumhari Sulu actress completed her look with a pair of pointed nude heels from Jimmy Choo. She notched up her look with minimal jewellery that consisted of gold-toned huggie earrings.
On the makeup front, Neha opted for a minimal and soft look. Her face was perfectly primed and she made it look even more flawless with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer. Her forehead, cheekbones, and nose were softly contoured while with a highlighter, she glammed up her look. Filled brows, brown eye shadow, a single coat of mascara, orange blush, and pink lipstick, spruced up her look. The Roadies judge let loose her mid-parted shoulder-length sleek tresses and looked super stunning.
So, what do you think about this attire of Neha Dhupia? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Neha Dhupia's Instagram