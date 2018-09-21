Subscribe to Boldsky
Neha Dhupia Gives Her Breezy Dress A Boho And Kickass Touch

Neha Dhupia fashion

Neha Dhupia is back with her 'No Filter Neha' season 3 and she is all slaying it fashionably. The actress is giving many would-be-moms some of the coolest fashion ideas. Her latest number was also absolutely awesome and kickass.

Yes, Neha sported a badass look and pulled it off like a piece of cake. Her attire had a very liberated and free-spirited touch. It was a simple dress, but Neha teamed her ensemble perfectly and notched up her look. She wore a dark pink-hued dress that was accentuated by dark checkers. It was a flowy and breezy number and was enhanced by a comfort quotient. Her dress was breathable, perfect for a hot day.

Neha Dhupia style

Neha teamed her dress, which came from the label AND, with a folded denim jacket, which went perfectly well with her attire. She spruced up her look with groovy black boots, and yes, those boots were made for walking.

She also wore chic bracelets and hoop earrings to add to her Boho look. Her shades and ponytail rounded off her look.

Didn't Neha Dhupia look more than awesome? Let us know in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood neha dhupia
    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 17:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2018
     

