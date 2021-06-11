Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday Outfits Were All About Slaying In Florals And Feathers; Pick Your Favourite One! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sonam Kapoor, the biggest style icon in Bollywood, celebrated her 36th birthday in the most glamorous way and left everyone speechless with her stunning fashionable outfits. The actress celebrated the special day in two different outfits and we can't stop gushing over her looks. While her one outfit was all about giving spring fashion goals in floral co-ords, the other, was a super stylish feathery number in red and white. So, let us take a close look at her both attires and pick our favourite one.

Sonam Kapoor In Floral Co-ords

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja enjoyed her birthday night and for that she was dressed in a white co-ord set, which came from the label Emilia Wickstead and was accentuated by blossoming red and purple floral patterns. The set consisted of a full-sleeved off-shoulder crop top and high-waist long flared skirt. Her crop top also featured multiple overlapped layers that added stylish quotient to her look. The Neerja actress accessorised her look with a pair of delicate earrings that came from the label Shaun Leane. Sonam Kapoor let loose her side-parted highlighted sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and nude-pink lip shade.

Sonam Kapoor In Feather Top And Ruffle Skirt

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was dolled up in a half-sleeved red crop top, which was accentuated by heavy feather-detailing. She teamed her top with a flowy white A-line midi skirt that featured tiered ruffles. Her outfit came from the label Molly Goddard and she completed her look with black shoes and stockings. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress notched up her look with red cherry and green leaves-detailed fancy earrings and carried a silver metallic Prada handbag that itself made a huge statement. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, oodles of mascara, peach-toned eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and bold bright red lipstick.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Sonam Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram