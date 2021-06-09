Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Amazes Us With Red And White Attire And Christmas-Perfect Earrings Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who celebrates her birthday today, left us awestruck with her latest outfit. The fashionista of the Indian film industry, Sonam Kapoor inspired us to have fun whilst playing dress up. She gave us colour-blocking goals with her outfit and you can bookmark the earrings style of hers for this Christmas. Sonam's makeup was bold too, and we have decoded her attire and look for you.

Styled by Nikhil Mansata, Sonam Kapoor looked fabulous in her red and white outfit. She wore a red feathered top with sheer accents and asymmetrical structure. Her skirt was ivory-hued and equally feathered with ruffled details. It was a stunning combination and something that would without fail make heads turn. With this attire of hers, The Zoya Factor actress convinced us to take a vibrant step.

She teamed her ensemble with shiny black sandals, which went well with her ensemble of the day. Coming to her earrings, it was one of the most striking jewels we spotted in a long time. The cherry and green leaves danglers looked straight out from a Christmas fairytale, and actually added to a class apart effect. The makeup was highlighted by rosebud-lip shade with velvety texture, contoured pink cheekbones, and nude-toned eye shadow with mascara. The streaked tresses completed her gorgeous style. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked amazing as always. So, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that.

Picture Source: Instagram