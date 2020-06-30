Nayanthara’s Saree Moments Will Definitely Motivate You To Up Your Instagram Feed With Saree Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Nayanthara is one of the most successful actresses of the South Indian film industry. She has also shot for an advertisement for Kay by Katrina - a Katrina Kaif's beauty brand powered by Nykaa. The actress has given us brilliant acting performances but she has also given us some stunning fashion moments. We've decoded two of her looks that will not only you leave you saree-inspired but motivate you to create an Instagram-worthy saree moment. So, here are two saree looks.

Nayanthara's Floral Saree

This was one of the modern contemporary sarees of Nayanthara and she looked absolutely amazing in it. Her saree was pretty and perfect for any occasion. She wore a baby pink floral saree that was accentuated by dark pink and purple rose accents. The saree featured a golden border and she teamed it with a pink blouse that was sleeveless and of a darker shade as compared to the saree. She accessorised her look with a delicate bracelet and earrings. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, heavy kohl, a tiny pink bindi, and highlighted partly-tied tresses.

Nayanthara's Orange Saree

For one of the scenes of the shoot, Nayanthara looked gorgeous in her orange saree. Posed to perfection, the actress stood by the blue door, which offered a level of contrast to her attire. Her saree was mainly accentuated by the dark shade of orange and featured shimmery pink border. She upped her look with heavy gold jewellery that consisted of heavy haar and neckpiece, bangles, rings, jhumkis, nose pin, and a maangtikka. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and middle-parted mogra-adorned bun rounded out her avatar.

So, which look of Nayanthara's do you think is more Instagram-worthy? Let us know that.