Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Five Times The South Star Slayed In Western And Ethnic Outfits

Born on 18th November 1984, the famous South Indian actress Nayanthara has been ruling the hearts of the audience with hit films. Apart from her acting prowess, the actress has also made heads turn with her amazing fashion sense. As the beautiful lady turns a year older today, let us take a close look at some of her wow outfits, which gave us major fashion inspiration.

Nayanthara In A Blue Sari Nayanthara donned a beautiful plain blue sari and looked absolutely stunning. Her sari featured a green-hued thin border line. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired it with a cut-sleeved plunging neckline matching blouse. The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned ethnic metallic earrings while the black bindi upped her look. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, nude-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Nayanthara left her side-party blonde wavy tresses loose. Nayanthara In A Striped Midi Dress Nayanthara wore a high-neck half-sleeved below knee-length vertically black-white striped bodycon dress. She completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. The actress ditched accessories and upped her look with a blue wrist watch. She also carried a black-hued sling bag. The Aramm actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a ponytail. Mininal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Nayanthara In A Brown Top And Orange Skirt Nayanthara sizzled in a full-sleeved brown-hued tucked-in top. She paired it with a high-waist buttoned orange mini skirt. The Bigil actress completed her look with a pair of black criss-cross ankle-length heels. She pulled back her braided tresses into a romantic hairdo and softly curled it from the ends. Soft contouring and minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and light pink lip shade elevated her look. Nayanthara In A Yellow Flared Midi Dress Nayanthara sported a three-fourth-sleeved high-neck knee-length yellow flared dress, which was accentuated by net fabric on the neckline and some sharp pleats on the bodice. The thin line on her waist added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of hot-pink criss-cross heels. The Raja Rani actress made a puff-like hairdo and left her sleek tresses loose. She slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade. Nayanthara In A Pink-Hued Suit Nayanthara looked elegant in an ethnic pink-hued suit. Her suit consisted of a cut-sleeved square-neck plain long kurti, which featured thigh-high side slits. She paired it with matching churidars. The Imaikkaa Nodigal actress draped a contrasting plain blue-hued dupatta. She completed her look with white sandals. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings, kada, and wrist watch. She left her side-parted curly tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, red bindi, and pink lip shade went well with her look.

Nayanthara is truly a big fashion inspiration for us.

Happy Birthday Nayanthara!

All Pic Credits: Nayanthara