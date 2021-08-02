Mrunal Thakur As ‘Sita’ In Her Bottle-Green Saree From Her Latest Poster Leaves Us Intrigued Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mrunal Thakur is proving to be one of the most powerful performers in the Hindi cinema. She stunned us with her performances in movies such as Super 30, Ghost Stories, Love Sonia, and Toofan among other movies. And now she will be seen in an upcoming movie, where she would be playing the role of Sita. She will be playing opposite Dulquer Salmaan, who would be playing Ram in the movie. The first poster of the film got released on her birthday, which was yesterday, and as Sita, this is one of the most intriguing posters with resplendent fashion. So, let's talk more about her look from the poster of Sita.

So, posed against a backdrop of intricately-carved gold mirror, Mrunal Thakur looked as much confused as surprised in her poster. And in the mirror, we could see the actor in a black shirt and with a vintage camera in his hand. Coming back to Mrunal's outfit, it was a saree and a bottle-green one, which made for a striking hue in the opulent frame. The costume designer is Sheetal Iqbal Sharma and the designer seemed to have crafted a look for Mrunal, which was somewhere between glamorous and understated. She wore a green-hued drape that was accentuated by silver-toned embellishments and a complementing blouse. As for jewellery, it was kept minimal but on-point. The gold-toned intricately-done earrings went perfectly well with her look.

Kudos to the makeup artist too! The soft makeup highlighted by nude-toned lip shade and gently-blended contoured cheekbones added to the dainty effect. The tiny red bindi also spruced up her look and the side-swept braids too enhanced her look. Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous as ever and so what do you think about her attire and look from the poster? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram