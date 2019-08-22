LFW W/F 2019 Day Two: Mrunal Thakur Gives Sangeet Ceremony Goals With Her Understated Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Super 30 and Batla House actress, Mrunal Thakur sashayed down the ramp on the day two of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019. She walked down the ramp for Aavaran Udaipur, which is a crafting studio that promotes dabu block printing. Mrunal looked gorgeous in her ensemble and gave us a minimal traditional wear goal. So, let's take a look at her outfit.

So, her ensemble was a celebration of traditional heritage and consisted of a short flared kurta and voluminous skirt. It was a beautiful number, perfect for light occasions like sangeet. Mrunal Thakur's cream and gold ethnic separates were accentuated by intricate motifs and a textured blouse, which featured tailored sleeves and a bateau-neckline. There was an utter simplicity to the attire - a sort of understated elegance.

She teamed her ensemble with a shiny pair of sandals, which went well with her attire. Mrunal Thakur's styling was meticulously done and the statement maang-tikka notched up her avatar. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and a pink lip shade. The long wavy tresses completed her ethnic look.

