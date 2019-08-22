ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LFW W/F 2019 Day Two: Mrunal Thakur Gives Sangeet Ceremony Goals With Her Understated Attire

    By
    |

    Super 30 and Batla House actress, Mrunal Thakur sashayed down the ramp on the day two of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019. She walked down the ramp for Aavaran Udaipur, which is a crafting studio that promotes dabu block printing. Mrunal looked gorgeous in her ensemble and gave us a minimal traditional wear goal. So, let's take a look at her outfit.

    So, her ensemble was a celebration of traditional heritage and consisted of a short flared kurta and voluminous skirt. It was a beautiful number, perfect for light occasions like sangeet. Mrunal Thakur's cream and gold ethnic separates were accentuated by intricate motifs and a textured blouse, which featured tailored sleeves and a bateau-neckline. There was an utter simplicity to the attire - a sort of understated elegance.

    She teamed her ensemble with a shiny pair of sandals, which went well with her attire. Mrunal Thakur's styling was meticulously done and the statement maang-tikka notched up her avatar. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and a pink lip shade. The long wavy tresses completed her ethnic look.

    View this post on Instagram

    @mrunalofficial2016 walked the ramp for the designer @aavaranudaipur at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. #mrunalthakur #aavaranudaipur @lakmefashionwk #lfwboldsky2019 #LFWWF2019 #lfwwf19 #lakmefashionweek2019 #lakmefashionweekwinterfestive2019 #bollywoodfashion #boldsky #boldskyfashion

    A post shared by Boldsky (@boldskyliving) on

    So, how did you find Mrunal Thakur's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More MRUNAL THAKUR News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue