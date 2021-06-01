Summer Style Alert! Mrunal Thakur’s Refreshing Look In Floral Outfits Will Take Away Your Tuesday Blues Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Mrunal Thakur never fails to woo her fans with her fashionable avatars. Be it at a public place or on Instagram, she's always seen dressed in her best outfits and taking all the limelight. With her stunning sartorial choices, she always leaves a powerful impact on the fashion police. Recently, as the Super 30 actress turned cover star for the Global Spa magazine's June issue, she impressed us with her easy-breezy floral outfits. In the pictures, Mrunal was seen looking super happy and exuding positive and refreshing vibes. She also gave us major summer fashion goals in her both co-ord sets. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it for inspiration.

Mrunal Thakur In A Floral Skirt-Top Set

Mrunal Thakur looked like a beautiful blossoming flower in her lime-green hued co-ord set, which came from the label Limerick. Her outfit was accentuated by pastel pink florals, dark green leaves, and striped accents. It also featured colour-blocked blue border. The set consisted of a lantern-sleeved plunging-neckline crop top and high-waist breezy long skirt that featured side slit. Styled by Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, the Jersey actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with heart-shaped earrings from Azotiique. She let loose her side-parted layered tresses and spruced up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, and pale pink lipstick.

Mrunal Thakur In A Floral Shorts-Top Set

Mrunal Thakur sported a pretty yellow, blue, and grey hued co-ord set by Dhruv Kapoor, which was accentuated by lovely floral accents. The set consisted of a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline loose T-shirt and matching shorts. She notched up her look with gold-toned choker, plunging necklace and rings from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh. The actress let loose her side-parted layered tresses and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Mrunal Thakur? Let us know that in the comment section.