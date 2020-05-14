Mouni Roy Gives Quarantine Fashion Goals In Her Easy-Breezy Ethnic Outfits For Special Occasions Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

It's been exactly two months to our quarantine life and now we all are waiting for it to end. After all, isolation has not only made our lives tough but also left no source of entertainment for us. What we miss the most is that we can't visit our favourite restaurants and meet our friends even on the special occasions like birthdays or festivals. But hey, let's not make these special days boring. If not anything else, we can at least dress up and celebrate the day with our family. Now, dressing up doesn't mean that one has to wear a heavy designer outfit for the whole day long and that too at home. So, we have come up with four easy-breezy ethnic outfits straight from Bollywood actress Mouni Roy's wardrobe that are not only perfect for these occasions like birthdays but also comfortable to sport at home.

Mouni Roy In A White Ensemble Mouni Roy donned a simple and sober sleeveless white-hued ensemble and looked pretty. Her ensemble was accentuated by green border and intricate prints at the hem. She accessorised her look with gold-toned bracelets, silver-toned rings, and red nail paint. The Made In China actress pulled all her mid-parted curly tresses to one side and let them loose. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Mouni Roy In A Blue Printed Ensemble Mouni Roy sported a sleeveless halter-neck full-length blue ensemble. Her body-hugging outfit was accentuated by white intricate prints and she completed her look with a pair of yellow-hued flip flops. The Romeo Akbar Walter actress upped her look with gold-toned bracelet and silver-toned ring. She let loose her mid-parted straight highlighted tresses and wrapped up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft pink blush, and pink lip shade. Mouni Roy In A Yellow-Pink Salwar Suit Mouni Roy wore a full-sleeved round-collar yellow kurti, which featured keyhole neckline and side slits. She paired it with a contrasting pink salwar and notched up her look with gold-toned bracelet, silver-toned ring, and white nail paint. The Naagin actress left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and elevated her look with minimal base marked by a tiny black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and nude lip shade. Mouni Roy In A Navy-Blue Suit Mouni Roy was decked up in a navy-blue suit and looked beautiful. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved round-collar kurti, which was accentuated by golden floral patterns at the hem. She teamed it with matching loose pants and draped a contrast orange-hued sheer dupatta that featured golden border. The Brahmastra actress completed her look with a pair of pointed silver juttis and accessorised her look with gold-toned metallic jhumkis and ring. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a bun and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Mouni Roy? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy