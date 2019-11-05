Happy Birthday Athiya Shetty: Five Times The Actress Gave Cues On How To Ace Fusion Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 5th November 1992, Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Though she is just three films old as of now, but her fashion statements are definitely countless and worth-admiring. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that from western to ethnic outfits, the actress has been sporting a myriad of unique and stylish outfits and giving a lot of fashion goals to all the young women out there.

As Athiya Shetty turns a year older today, let us take a close look at some of her latest best fusion outfits.

Athiya Shetty In A Striped Kurta And Shrug For the recent promotional round of her upcoming film Motichoor Chaknachoor, Athiya Shetty donned a round-collar blue and white striped kurta, which was accentuated by thigh-high side slits. She paired her kurta with a full-sleeved classic-collar shrug. The sleeves of her shrug were exaggerated. Styled by Ami Patel, the Mubarakan actress teamed it with loose plain white bottoms. Athiya's eye-arresting ensemble came from Lovebirds Studio. She completed her look with a pair of nude-hued pointed heels. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned choker neckpiece and kadas from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh. Athiya Shetty left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and softly curled it from below. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Athiya Shetty In A Golden Kurta Set For another promotional round of Motichoor Chaknachoor, Athiya Shetty sported a golden kurta set from Anavila's Joy collection. Her kurta set consisted of a half loose-sleeved round-neck plain golden kurta. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed it with a gold-brown-hued striped ankle-length pants. The Nawabzaade actress completed her look with handcrafted embellished mojaris, which came from Pastels and Pop. She accessorised her look with heavy silver-toned metallic choker neckpiece by Amrapali jewels. Athiya pulled back her sleek tresses into a low wavy ponytail. She slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, eye shadow, and bright red lip tint spruced up her look for the day. Athiya Shetty In A Printed Jacket And Trousers For promotions, Athiya Shetty donned a loose-sleeved plunging-neckline long off-white jacket, which was accentuated by intricate embroidery and golden prints. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed it with matching slim-fit ankle-length trousers. Her beautiful ensemble came from the ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. The actress completed her look with handcrafted mojaris and accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops by Rambhajos. She further upped her look with wrist bands and bangles. Athiya Shetty pulled back her tresses into a pretty hairdo. She softly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, curled lashes, light eye shadow, pink blush, and glossy lip shade elevated her look. Athiya Shetty In A Denim-on-Denim Look Athiya Shetty sported denim-on-denim look for one of the promotional rounds of Motichoor Chaknachoor. Her attire consisted of a full-sleeved classic-collar denim baccarat jacket, which featured buttons and a knotted belt. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired it with high-rise ankle-length loose denim pants. Athiya's outfit came from the label Bhaane and she completed her look with black Gucci shoes. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of big hoops and rings from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh. She pulled back her messy tresses into a low ponytail. Slightly contoured T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline, filled thick brows, curled lashes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and cherry lip tint went well with her look. Athiya Shetty In A Light-Blue Lehenga Athiya Shetty looked stunning in a light-blue chikankari collection from Rahul Mishra's Charbagh Couture Collection. Her pretty lehenga was accentuated by intricate embroidery and grey-hued border. She teamed it with a half-sleeved plunging neckline matching blouse. Styled by Ami Patel, her beautiful dupatta was dipped in a matching hue and featured golden work. Athiya upped her ethnic look with a pair of stone drop earrings by Anmol Jewellers. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, black winged eyeliner, curled lashes, nude eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade wrapped up her look.

Athiya Shetty gave us numerous fusion outfit goals to flaunt and we absolutely loved all her outfits. What do you think about her attire? Do let us know your favourite one in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Athiya Shetty!

All Pic Credits: Athiya Shetty