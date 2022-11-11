Monica, O My Darling Screening: Rajkummar Rao To Radhika Apte, Stars Flaunt Casual Style, Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

The screening of Netflix's original movie "Monica O My Darling" was held on November 10 in Mumbai. B-Town celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Vani Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and more attended the event featuring their effortless casual style!

Here's a list of celebs who looked alluring at the screening of the quirky thriller film Monica, O My Darling:

Radhika Apte Versatile actress Radhika Apte looked chic in a plain black above-knee length dress. Radhika kept it super understated with minimal jewellery and matched her black outfit with heels. Rajkummar Rao Talented actor Rajkummar Rao who is playing the lead character in ‘Monica O My Darling' looked charismatic in basic casuals. He opted for a plain black tee, and jeans, and layered it with a red jacket. Huma Qureshi The actress of the hit OTT series Maharani, Huma Qureshi opted for a chic co-ord set. Her pastel tie-dye print outfit comprised a full-sleeved crop top and flared pants. Huma carried an ochre colour sling bag as a chosen accessory. Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi Sinha made a fine impression with her casual, sporty look. Sonakshi wore an oversized graphic print tee, and black pants, and tied a sporty jacket to her waist. Her chosen casual accessories included a white cap and matching sneakers. Vaani Kapoor The gorgeous Vaani Kapoor made a chic style statement in an all-black ensemble. Vani donned a plunging neckline top, fitted latex pants, and layered it with a plain black jacket. Vani kept the casual look minimal with natural makeup and open tresses hairdo. Anushka Ranjan Model and actress Anushka Ranjan looked pretty in a bright pink short dress. Anushka's casual outfit featured long balloon-style sleeves, wide collars, and satin sash detailing at the waist. She elevated her effortlessly chic style with a black handbag. Arjun Kapoor The Ek Villain Returns actor Arjun Kapoor turned up for the movie screening in basic black tee and jeans attire. Arjun elevated his simple casual look with black sunglasses. Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Sikandar Kher B-Town actors including Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Sikandar Kher were spotted at the movie screening in casual attire. The stars chose basic athleisure and casual like a sweatshirt, shirt, and jeans to complete their everyday look. Radhika Madan The pretty movie star Radhika Madan chose an interesting casual ensemble for the movie night. Radhika opted for an athleisure tank top and matched it with a beige short skirt. She layered the cool outfit with an oversized jacket and matched the sporty look with colourful sneakers.