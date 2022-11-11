Just In
- 1 hr ago Rajasthan Teacher Undergoes Gender Affirmation Surgery To Marry; 'I Went With Him For Surgery', Says Bride
- 2 hrs ago World's Oldest Written Sentence Discovered And Decoded By Israel's Archaeologists; See Pics
- 3 hrs ago Baba Vanga's Predictions For 2023: Know 5 Predictions for New Year And More
- 3 hrs ago GQ Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, And Others Ooze Glamour, Pics!
Don't Miss
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan Toasts To Deepika Padukone’s 15 ‘Fabulous Years Of Excellence’ In Bollywood
- Education ICG CGEPT 2022 Navik and Yantrik Recruitment Exam Dates Out: All the Details Below
- News IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Check post, salary, how to apply
- Technology James Webb Telescope’s Most Important Instrument Finally Online Again
- Finance Container Corporation Set To Offer 60% Dividend, Profit Increases 20% YoY
- Sports WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: November 11, 2022
- Automobiles Compact SUV Sales Breakup For October 2022 - Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Astor, Taigun & More
- Travel Jhiri Mela 2022 in Jammu; Know Dates, History, Attractions, Ticket Price, Venue and Other Details
Monica, O My Darling Screening: Rajkummar Rao To Radhika Apte, Stars Flaunt Casual Style, Pics!
The screening of Netflix's original movie "Monica O My Darling" was held on November 10 in Mumbai. B-Town celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Vani Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and more attended the event featuring their effortless casual style!
Here's a list of celebs who looked alluring at the screening of the quirky thriller film Monica, O My Darling:
Radhika Apte
Versatile actress Radhika Apte looked chic in a plain black above-knee length dress. Radhika kept it super understated with minimal jewellery and matched her black outfit with heels.
Rajkummar Rao
Talented actor Rajkummar Rao who is playing the lead character in ‘Monica O My Darling' looked charismatic in basic casuals. He opted for a plain black tee, and jeans, and layered it with a red jacket.
Huma Qureshi
The actress of the hit OTT series Maharani, Huma Qureshi opted for a chic co-ord set. Her pastel tie-dye print outfit comprised a full-sleeved crop top and flared pants. Huma carried an ochre colour sling bag as a chosen accessory.
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha made a fine impression with her casual, sporty look. Sonakshi wore an oversized graphic print tee, and black pants, and tied a sporty jacket to her waist. Her chosen casual accessories included a white cap and matching sneakers.
Vaani Kapoor
The gorgeous Vaani Kapoor made a chic style statement in an all-black ensemble. Vani donned a plunging neckline top, fitted latex pants, and layered it with a plain black jacket. Vani kept the casual look minimal with natural makeup and open tresses hairdo.
Anushka Ranjan
Model and actress Anushka Ranjan looked pretty in a bright pink short dress. Anushka's casual outfit featured long balloon-style sleeves, wide collars, and satin sash detailing at the waist. She elevated her effortlessly chic style with a black handbag.
Arjun Kapoor
The Ek Villain Returns actor Arjun Kapoor turned up for the movie screening in basic black tee and jeans attire. Arjun elevated his simple casual look with black sunglasses.
Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Sikandar Kher
B-Town actors including Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Sikandar Kher were spotted at the movie screening in casual attire. The stars chose basic athleisure and casual like a sweatshirt, shirt, and jeans to complete their everyday look.
Radhika Madan
The pretty movie star Radhika Madan chose an interesting casual ensemble for the movie night. Radhika opted for an athleisure tank top and matched it with a beige short skirt. She layered the cool outfit with an oversized jacket and matched the sporty look with colourful sneakers.
- bollywood wardrobeGQ Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, And Others Ooze Glamour, Pics!
- women fashion6 Outfit Colours That Make You Look Slimmer
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Pashmina Roshan! Here’s Why The Fashionista Is Bollywood Ready!
- bollywood wardrobeUrfi Javed’s 7 DIY Outfits That Reflect Her Love For Creative Fashion
- fashionThe Crown Season 5: Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, And More Dazzle At The London Premiere
- fashionElizabeth Debicki Revives Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress Look For The Crown, Know More About The Iconic LBD!
- fashionLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, And Others Ace Glitzy Style
- bollywood wardrobeTabu, Nora Fatehi, Ajay Devgn Turn Up In Style For Drishyam 2 Promotion On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s Vibrant Modern Saree Look Hints At Edgy Fashion, Pics!
- fashion7 Styling Tips To Dress Up Your Baby Girl
- fashionBlack Panther Wakanda Forever African Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, And More Feature Modish Style
- bollywood wardrobeRaashii Khanna Giving Us Fashion Inspirations For The Wedding Season