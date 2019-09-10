Sonakshi Sinha Gives A Sophisticated Outfit Idea With A Two-Piece Set At An Event Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently Mission Mangal actress, Sonakshi Sinha attended the launch of Myntra's first digital reality store in Mumbai and the stylish diva left us speechless with her unique and sophisticated outfit. So, let's take a close look at her outfit and decode her entire look.

So, for the launch event, Sonakshi Sinha opted for a full-sleeved single-breasted two button black blazer, which was enhanced by plunging neckline. She paired her classy blazer with voluminous sharp pleated golden-coloured bottoms, which covered her footwear but still, we could figure out that she wore something black in colour. Now, that was some interesting combination but we are pretty sure that it is not quite everybody's cup of tea. However, Sonakshi rocked her ensemble with a lot of aplomb.

Sonakshi ditched the earrings and instead accessorised her look with a triple layer multi-coloured neckpiece and a couple of rings, which enhanced her look. She gave us a hairstyle goal with a braided ponytail. Sonakshi Sinha also kept her makeup game strong. She enhanced her look with filled brows, highly contoured cheekbones, smoky eyes, and nudish-pink lip shade. The Dabangg actress looked a class apart and so chic.

We really liked how the actress coordinated her accessories with the sophisticated outfit. Well, if you are looking for a classy and sophisticated attire, you can thank Sonakshi Sinha as she just gave you the perfect outfit idea. Meanwhile, do not forget to share your thoughts on her attire in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on Sonakshi Sinha.