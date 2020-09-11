Masaba Gupta’s Nature-inspired Draped Top With Skirt Is Absolutely Gorgeous; Find Out Its Price Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Masaba Gupta, who is famous for her patterned modern outfits, recently took to her Instagram feed to share the latest fashionable look of hers in a gorgeous outfit. Her ensemble absolutely caught our attention for it was summery and exuded cheerful vibes. Her attire looked like a saree except that it was not a saree. But then what was her outfit? Let's find out what she wore and we have mentioned the price of this ensemble of hers too.

So, it was an off-shoulder drape top and skirt that she wore and absolutely impressed us. It was an ivory of birds and bees one shoulder draped top with skirt. The dress featured saree-like draped bodice and a pleated skirt, which was asymmetrical. The attire was ivory-hued and accentuated by multi-hued patterns of birds, bees, and plants. We loved this draped set and Masaba's attire seemed perfect for garden parties and light occasions. On the second thought, we felt it also made for awesome festive wear for those who want to keep it contemporary and unique.

As for the price, the top and skirt set is priced at INR 19000 and whilst Masaba Gupta accessorised her look with dainty oxidised silver floral-shaped earrings, you can also accessorise it with hoops. But we wouldn't recommend accessorising this dress with a neckpiece. However, a bracelet on the off-shoulder side can definitely up your look. Masaba kept her makeup muted with a matte pink lip shade and subtle kohl. She looked stunning. However, the best part about this ensemble is that you can experiment with different makeup looks. Masaba also kept her tresses loose, which went well with her attire. You can also make a high ponytail with this outfit.

So, are you looking forward to investing in this draped top with skirt ensemble? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Masaba's Instagram