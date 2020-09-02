Manushi Chillar’s Regal Sharara Suits Are What You Can Invest In For Your Pre-Wedding Festivities Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Your wedding day is one of the most important times in your life. It's the day, which you will remember for as long as you live. It's the day when you will be sitting on the stage decked up like a beautiful bride and all eyes would be on you. And so, for each occasion, you need an outfit that would make you stand out from the crowd. When we talk about occasion, we don't just mean engagement and wedding but the other pre-wedding festivities like haldi ceremony, roka, mehendi, sangeet, tilak, and others, which are equally important.

For engagement and wedding, we usually end up picking princess gowns and red lehengas respectively but when it comes to selecting the outfits for pre-wedding functions, it becomes a difficult task and creates a lot of confusion. But don't worry, we have come to your rescue! We have come up with two beautiful regal sharara suits from the Former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar's fashion wardrobe that you can opt for the special event. Let's take a close look and decode them.

Manushi Chillar's Golden Sharara Suit

Manushi Chillar was dressed to impress in a golden sharara suit from Maayera's Noorbagh collections, which was accentuated by intricate maroon-hued floral patterns. Her elaborate sharara featured two layers with shiny golden border and she teamed it with a sleeveless matching short kurti. The diva draped a sheer contrasting mint-green dupatta over her one shoulder that had golden border. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, and dark green bangles. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and maroon lip shade spruced up her look. Manushi let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses and looked stunning.

Manushi Chillar's Blue Sharara Suit

Manushi Chillar sported another sharara suit from the Maayera's Noorbagh collection and it was blue in colour. Her sharara was heavily printed and she teamed it with a sleeveless matching short kurti that had maroon floral patterns. The diva completed her look with a darker shade blue sheer pretty dupatta and upped her look with gold-toned earrings and green bangles. She let loose her mid-parted tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and dark pink lip shade.

Pic Credits: Maayera Jaipur