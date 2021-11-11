Manushi Chhillar Inspires Us To Invest In Resort Wear Outfits; All Ensembles Are Under Rs. 8000 Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar is vacationing in Maldives and has been giving us resort-wear outfit goals. Manushi impressed us with her different outfits, which you can flaunt at various locations or events while you are holidaying. Also, all her outfits decoded are under Rs. 8,000, which means you can easily invest in fabulous outfits like hers. So, let's talk about her 3 outfits, which have our attention.

Manushi Chhillar's Red Swimsuit For Beach

If you are planning on spending time at a beach, you can slay it like Manushi Chhillar with this red swimsuit. Her stunning red suit came from the label, Ookioh and Manushi absolutely gave us Baywatch vibes with her suit. She wore the Palisades One Piece from the label and her attire features two cutouts on each side, a high-cut leg, contrast white stitching, hidden shelf bra, removable straps, and a tie behind the neck. Crafted from recycled polyamide and elastane, her suit is priced at $100, which is roughly Rs. 7,448. Styled by Sheefa Gilani, Manushi accessorised her look with dark shades and completed her look with long curly tresses.

Manushi Chhillar's Rose Gown For Parties

If you are planning on attending an evening party, you can buy a dress just like what Manushi Chhillar flaunted. Manushi sported the Celeste Dress in Rose from the label, Bouji and while the original price of this dress is priced at Rs. 9,890, it is on discount and priced at Rs. 6,890 right now. So, go ahead and invest in this dress. Her flowy dress features double overlapping waist high fronts and an underskirt too. The dress is made from 100% cotton satin blend and Manushi upped her look with a modern gold neckpiece from Kassa Jewels. She wore black-hued shades and sported a vibrant lip shade. The long curly tresses rounded out her look.

Manushi Chhillar's Green Two-Piece Set

If you are planning on strolling around the city or sight-seeing, you can purchase a two-piece set that Manushi Chhillar wore recently. Manushi sported Hamptons Top and Chelsea Pants from the label, Summer Somewhere. Her top is priced at Rs. 3,390 and pants costs Rs. 4,490 and you can buy both the pieces for Rs. 7,880 (you can even buy a single piece). The cowl-neckline top that she wore was cropped length with tie straps and open back with back tie detail. Her straight leg pants were high-rise with side pockets and belt loops. Manushi teamed her ensemble with white sandals. She spruced up her look with chic rings and dark shades. The lip shade was bright and the side-parted curly tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which outfit of Manushi Chhillar's would you like to buy? Let us know that in the comment section.