Your Wednesday Fashion Roundup: Dia Mirza’s Comfy Look, Shruti Haasan’s Sassy Avatar, And More Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

This Wednesday, we want to talk only about comfort when it comes to fashion. So, we have curated a list of five awesome breezy outfits and gym wear for you. Be it you working from home or jogging at a park nearby, we have got you covered with these outfits that will make you feel relaxed. Manushi Chhillar, Ileana D'Cruz, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shruti Haasan, and Dia Mirza have inspired us today with their comfortable ensembles. So, let's decode their fashionable outfits and pick our favourite ensemble of the day.

Manushi Chhillar's Red Tracksuit

Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World, was spotted outside Yash Raj Studios office and she gave us a gym wear goal and made a strong case for athleisure fashion. The diva wore an all-red tracksuit that consisted of a cropped and collared half-sleeved top and the matching high-waist short pyjamas. She paired it with a pair of white-hued sports shoes and kept her look fresh and natural sans the jewellery. She carried a mask with her but removed it as she was clicked. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her casual look.

Dia Mirza's Top And Pyjamas

Dia Mirza was also spotted at Rohan Shrestha studio and she too exuded comfy vibes with her pastel outfit. Dia wore a pink-striped top that was quarter-sleeved and paired it with high-waist flared white-hued pyjamas to notch up the comfort quotient. The actress also wore a pair of brown flats and carried a smart brown purse with her in a cross-bodied style. The mask was black-hued and patterned. The impeccable middle-parted long tresses rounded out her cool avatar.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Shirt And Denims

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted at the airport recently and she flaunted a simple look. The actress also gave us a classic colour-block inspiration. She wore a loose white tee and paired it with a pair of black-hued distressed denims, which went well with her tee. Also, if you noticed, Shilpa Shetty wore a pair of patterned mismatched sports shoes and with this, she beckoned us to keep it awesome and unique. She carried a textured bag with her. Shilpa Shetty wore a black-hued mask and a pair of shades to up her look. The long wavy tresses rounded out her sassy avatar.

Ileana D'Cruz's Comfy Shirt Look

Actress Ileana D'Cruz also promoted anti-trends fashion and inspired us to wear an oversized shirt, something which we normally don't wear. She wore a white-hued oversized kurta-styled shirt and teamed it with blue-coloured denim jeans to accentuate the contrasting effect. She also wore a pair of white sports shoes and her mask was multi-hued and patterned. The diva sported black reflectors and completed her look with long tresses.

Picture Courtesy: E S H A A N G I R R I

Shruti Haasan's Grey Tracksuit

Shruti Haasan absolutely left us stunned and inspired with her latest outfit look. This time, the actress wowed us with her tracksuit. With this look of hers, she not only gave us an outfit goal but also the styling and makeup goal. She wore a pair of grey separates that consisted of a full-sleeved grey cropped sweater top and sweatsuit matching pyjamas with drawstrings. We also loved her black and white classy sports shoes from the brand, Naked Wolfe. She wore a statement choker to spruce up her look and to us, it also seemed that Shruti flaunted a charcoal-hued lip shade. The contoured cheekbones and the middle-parted sleek tresses went well with her avatar.

We definitely loved Shruti Haasan's look the most as it was unconventional and anti-trend. Her outfit could have been a simple one but with such amazing styling and the lip shade, she totally won us. So, whose attire and look you loved the most? Let us know that.