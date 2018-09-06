Subscribe to Boldsky
Manto Actress Rasika Dugal And Dia Mirza Wore The Same Dress On Two Different Occasions

By
Rasika Dugal And Dia Mirza

'Manto' actress Rasika Dugal was seen wearing a multi-coloured dress for 'Manto' promotions. It was a colourful dress, except for the fact that it was donned by Dia Mirza too. This dress came from Label Ritu Kumar and was truly an attractive number.

Rasika Dugal Manto

Now, Dia had sported this dress for a laidback-vacation look, while Rasika strictly meant business when she wore this dress. The only thing different spotted was probably the bodice of her attire. Though the colours used were almost the same, Rasika's dress patterns were more abstract. Dia's colourful prints on the bodice of her dress were sharp and sleek.

Dia Mirza fashion

So, coming to Rasika's dress of the day first, she wore a flared dress, which was enhanced by psychedelic prints. Her skirt featured an asymmetrical hemline and was accentuated by diagonal stripes. She teamed her look with beige-hued pumps and her complementing chic earrings came from Rejuvenate jewels. Her makeup was dewy and the sleek hairdo rounded off her look.

Rasika Dugal movies

Dia's dress was almost similar with a vibrant mix of prints, but she paired it with brown-hued sandals and notched up her look with dark shades and wavy tresses.

Dia Mirza Sanju

So, Dia and Rasika taught us how to wear an almost similar dress on two different occasions. So, whose look you liked more?

