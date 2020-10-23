Kangana Ranaut Looks Resplendent In Her Beautiful Red Lehenga At Her Brother’s Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been taking internet by storm as she has been sharing her gorgeous looks from the wedding festivities of her two brothers, Akshit and Karan. From haldi to wedding, for each function, the actress has been dressing up in her beautiful outfits and raising temperature. For Karan-Anjali's wedding, Kangana opted for a lovely red designer lehenga and mesmerised us with her pictures on Instagram. So, let us take a close look at her lehenga and decode it for fashion goals.

So, Kangana Ranaut was decked up in a pretty red lehenga, which came from the noted designer RI Ritu Kumar's collection. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate white floral prints and mint-green pearl and crystal detailed patterns and stripes. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline matching embroidered choli and draped an equally-pretty organza dupatta over her shoulder. The border of her dupatta featured yellow, green, brown, and silver-hued shimmering accents. She completed her look with a pair of golden juttis and accessorised her look with white pearl detailed gold-toned maang tikka and green-pearl detailed heavy choker by Sunita Shekhawat.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Manikarnika actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, red-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat bun and looked elegant.

We absolutely loved this red lehenga of Kangana Ranaut and it's ideal for all those who want to flaunt red lehenga at a wedding. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut