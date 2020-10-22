Kangana Ranaut Decks Up In A Sage-Blue Lehenga For Her Brother’s Wedding; Here’s How Much It Costs! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is enjoying the wedding festivities of her brother Akshat and currently, she is in a celebration mode. She has been sharing glimpses on her Instagram feed from the festivities and keeping us updated with her fashionable looks. After treating us with her sober look in traditional suit from Haldi ceremony, Kangana mesmerised us with her beautiful look in a sage-blue lehenga as she got ready for the main wedding function. Her lehenga looked very pretty and it was priced at INR 1.3 Lakhs. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for some fashion goals.

So, Kangana Ranaut was dressed to slay in a sage-blue Chanderi lehenga, which came from the label Lajjoo C. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate black dotted prints and panels of along with a border. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed her lehenga with a delicate matching silk blouse that featured delicate jaal with golden floral patterns. The Manikarnika actress completed her look with an organza dupatta that had gota and tissue edging along with hand-embroidered motifs. She accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings and white-pearl and green-stone detailed multi-layered choker.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted long wavy tresses and looked super stunning.

We really liked this lehenga of Kangana Ranaut. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut