Malaika Arora's Latest Attire Is About Colour-Block and Bold Slits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malaika Arora is usually bold and unapologetic with her fashion choices. The actress sported a rip-roaring number recently and took our breath away. She looked gorgeous and beckoned us to step out of the comfort zone. Her attire was also about playing with classic contrasts. Let's decode her outfit of the evening.

So, Malaika wore a spaghetti black top that was cropped, asymmetrical, and was enhanced by bold cuts and slits. Her top was definitely not everybody's cup of tea and the diva paired it with a lemon yellow skirt that featured psychedelic pleats and a deep front slit. It was a beautiful colour-block and Malaika teamed her ensemble with printed wedges, which complemented her attire.

She wore minimal accessories, which included a watch and studs. The makeup was beautifully dewy-toned and marked by a bright red lip shade and subtle kohl. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her stylish avatar. Malaika's outfit was certainly an OOTN. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.